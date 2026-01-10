Shooting at protests in Iran: “More than 200 dead”

Mosque set on fire

As a result, few images are coming out of Iran and the exact extent of Friday's demonstrations was unclear at first. However, the rare videos of crowds gathering in central squares in major cities are being widely shared on social media. The footage shows fires and chaotic scenes on the streets. "Death to the dictator," the crowd chants. In a video released by activists, crowds of people can be seen in the northwestern Tehran district of Saadat Abad in front of a burned-down mosque (see video below).