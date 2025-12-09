For 33,000 civil servants
From 2026: Police abolish 24-hour shifts
The Ministry of the Interior is hoping that 12-hour shifts will give 33,000 officers more flexibility, predictability and a better work-life balance - but initial skepticism from within its own ranks is also being registered ...
The Austrian police are throwing half a century of tradition overboard: the legendary 24-hour duty bike is soon to be history. The new model promises flexibility, more free time and a modern working life for the approximately 33,000 law enforcement officers.
At the same time, the security of the population should continue to be "guaranteed without interruption" - and this is precisely where the first skeptics from within the ranks are speaking out: "Whether this will really relieve the burden or just create new problems will only become clear when it is introduced. Especially in smaller departments," the troops say.
Employee survey shows need to catch up
After years of growing dissatisfaction - confirmed by a more or less disastrous employee survey - the Ministry of the Interior is reacting "in good time". In future, police officers are to be allowed to have a much greater say in duty planning and decide for themselves every three months whether additional time off or overtime-oriented duty is preferred.
Less unplannable additional workload, better health, more time for family, regeneration and further training: this is the big promise from the management level. At the same time, EU working time directives are to be fulfilled.
So far, only half of the troops have been deployed at night and on Sundays and public holidays. Despite the additional workload, this has so far only been possible with overtime.
Andreas Achatz, BMI-Generalsekretär
Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT
Real operations are simulated, then tested on troops
The fact is: from spring next year, the new model will be simulated in several districts in the federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria, Styria, Upper Austria and Vorarlberg and then tested in real operations.
The experience gained from this will be incorporated into the nationwide introduction planned for 2027. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner speaks of a "strong signal for future-oriented police work", although a security policy belly flop is officially strictly prohibited.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.