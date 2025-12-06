Tyrol as a role model? “The state would have fewer problems”

With Wifo head Professor Gabriel Felbermayr, Governor Anton Mattle was able to involve a proven expert in the budget preparation. The final result - no new debts in the next two years - is not only a source of great satisfaction for the head of the province, but also for the chief economist. "The surplus from operating activities and the surplus in the operating budget are two indications that we are on the right track," said the professor, assessing the figures. Now all that remains is to stick to the budget path: But this is what Tirol is known for.