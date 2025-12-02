After animal rescue
A cat was left behind in the deep snow on the mountain
Last Saturday, Pfotenhilfe Lochen rescued two stray cats from the Wieserhörndl in Krispl-Gaißau in Salzburg. After the self-sacrificing rescue operation, however, Krone readers got in touch. They know that there is at least one more wild cat in the abandoned ski resort.
Pfotenhilfe Lochen made headlines on Saturday with a cat rescue from wintry Gaißau. The "Krone" newspaper reported. The animal rescuers were called out to laboriously bring two stray cats from the Spielbergalm and Wieserhörndl area back down to the valley. Ski tourers had previously located the furry friends.
Concerned readers have now reported another cat on the mountain. It is probably the mother of the two cats.
"I kept feeding the three shy cats until the onset of winter," says a gentleman from Flachgau. The animals had previously roamed freely across the entire alpine pasture area and found shelter. The stray cats were repeatedly given food at various huts.
The landlords of the Spielbergalm, meanwhile, have been criticized for allegedly abandoning the animals. However, the landlords of the closed hut are refusing to accept these accusations. There are always wild cats around the hut. It is normal to feed them from time to time.
For the time being, Pfotenhilfe is looking after the two rescued cats. They want to discuss the next steps. It still needs to be clarified whether the third animal belongs to someone after all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
