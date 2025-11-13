No alternative – not only Mahrer’s resignation

Fighting for survival for days

In his fight for survival as President of the Chamber of Commerce, Mahrer gained the "trust" of his top officials on Sunday. However, those who had just boosted their top salaries began to withdraw their trust in the days that followed. The ÖVP, of which Mahrer was also the (paid) chairman of the Wirtschaftsbund, also began to publicly withdraw confidence from its high-ranking functionary and former minister on Wednesday. Mahrer had long since become not only a burden for the Chamber of Commerce, but also a heavy burden for the already weakening ÖVP.