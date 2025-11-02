Punch of the week
Last generation finally in the dock
The Punch and Judy of the week picks - and goes to that last generation that has been getting on our nerves for months. Now they are in the dock.
The climate stickers now have bad luck on their fingers. Torturing people who drive to work for hours on end. Graffiti walls. Damaging roads. The activists of the Last Generation are now falling from all clouds and hitting the hard asphalt of reality, because their actions have consequences.
As reported, 42 climate stickers have to stand trial for damaging property. "It's quite astonishing. For peacefully shutting down traffic on the A2 for a few hours or spilling washable warning paint, people are supposed to be prosecuted," a mother of three howls in a statement from the activists.
The only question is where the trial should take place. The large jury courtroom in Landl is closed due to construction work and an alternative venue is being sought. Tip: In terms of length, the government bench in the National Council of the most bloated federal government for many years should fit.
The "Krone" condemns all climate change campaigners as Punch of the Week: guilty!
