Louvre coup: insider allegedly helped thieves
After the spectacular break-in at the Louvre in Paris, criticism was voiced about massive security flaws at the famous museum. But it wasn't just the lack of cameras that made the mega-coup possible. Apparently, a security employee at the Louvre has also spilled the beans.
At least insiders who are following the investigation are talking about a mole in the museum. "There is digital forensic evidence that shows there was collaboration between one of the museum's security guards and the thieves," a source told the British newspaper "The Telegraph".
Before the break-in, the employee is said to have communicated with people suspected of being the perpetrators. And the content of this exchange was anything but trivial: "Sensitive information about the museum's security was passed on, which is how they found out about the security breach," said an insider. Records and messages are said to provide evidence of this suspicion.
Million-dollar coup at the Louvre
- Last Sunday, on October 19, the perpetrators broke into the Louvre using a freight elevator and a Flex.
- Two men entered the building and stole the valuable loot.
- After just seven minutes, the perpetrators were already on the run - on two scooters.
- The perpetrators were probably a gang of four. The perpetrators left a total of over 150 traces at the crime scene.
- Two suspects were arrested on Saturday evening.
- The perpetrators stole eight crown jewels worth around 88 million. There is no trace of them so far.
Two suspects in custody
The stolen goods worth around 88 million are still missing, but on Saturday evening the police arrested two suspects. The two men are currently in custody and are already known to the police - for burglaries. The authorities had been watching the two suspects for several days before they were arrested.
The numerous DNA traces at the crime scene are said to have led to the suspects, as reported by France Info. However, recordings from surveillance cameras and telephone conversations are also said to have helped the investigators to convict the two men.
According to media reports, the suspects are said to be in their thirties and were apparently planning to go abroad. One wanted to fly to Algeria and was arrested at the airport. The second man was caught by the authorities in the greater Paris area, planning to fly to Mali.
The Paris public prosecutor's office is not particularly happy that so much information has leaked out. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau stated that she "deeply regrets" the "hasty disclosure of this information by informed persons without regard for the investigation". This information could compromise investigations.
