Collapse looms again on the Tangente in November

"No other option for construction reasons"

ASFINAG has only limited understanding for the excitement. "It was particularly extensive this time because we had to narrow the road to one lane. There was no other way to do it - because of the A4 access road," says a spokesperson. "We've never had this before and it won't happen again." Criticism of the communication is rejected. According to ASFINAG, "we really did get the word out on all channels on Thursday, with everything we had." Nevertheless, many were surprised. The construction site operator is also not talking about a crisis meeting. "That was a hoax."