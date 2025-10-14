Battle for power in Gaza: Hamas shoots opponents

"Fleeing from their own people"

The first fighting broke out on Saturday after gunmen from the Doghmush clan shot dead two members of the Hamas elite forces. More than 300 Hamas fighters then stormed a block of flats where the clan members were holed up, eyewitnesses told the BBC. Dozens of families who had already lost their homes in the war against Israel had to flee again. "This time they were not fleeing from Israeli attacks," said one witness. "They had to run away from their own people."