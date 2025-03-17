Austria’s teams start the new season in Mexico

Klinger sisters trained with Olympic champions

Hörl and his new athletic partner Moritz Pristauz also want to show that they are a well-coordinated duo in Yucatan: "We have grown together and have been able to gain a lot of self-confidence in training competitions," says Hörl confidently ahead of the competition. "We're going into this season with four teams, which is going to be a very long one. We're already looking forward to the first tournament matches and want to do as well in Yucatan as we did at the end of last season in Chennai and Nuvali," explained men's head coach Martin Olejnak.