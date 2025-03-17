Golf: Straka finishes 14th at the Players Championship

The Northern Irishman prevailed over J.J. Spaun over three extra holes on "St. Patrick's Day" after a postponement on Sunday due to nightfall. The US American made it easy for his opponent with a shot into the water on 17. Both had completed the regular four rounds on twelve under par. The delay on Sunday was caused by thunderstorms, which forced the tournament to be interrupted for several hours in the afternoon. For the 35-year-old McIlroy, it is his 28th victory on the PGA Tour and his second this year.