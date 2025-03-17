Title goes to McIlroy
Golf: Straka finishes 14th at the Players Championship
Close, but still: Golf pro Sepp Straka missed out on a top 10 place at the Players Championship!
The 31-year-old Viennese experienced highs and lows on the final day of the PGA top tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach/Florida, which has prize money of 25 million dollars, and came into the clubhouse with a round of 74. With a total of 283 strokes (5 under par), the Ryder Cup winner finished in a tie for 14th place, which earned him just under 420,000 dollars in prize money. It was won - only on Monday - by Rory McIlroy in a play-off.
The Northern Irishman prevailed over J.J. Spaun over three extra holes on "St. Patrick's Day" after a postponement on Sunday due to nightfall. The US American made it easy for his opponent with a shot into the water on 17. Both had completed the regular four rounds on twelve under par. The delay on Sunday was caused by thunderstorms, which forced the tournament to be interrupted for several hours in the afternoon. For the 35-year-old McIlroy, it is his 28th victory on the PGA Tour and his second this year.
Two double bogeys for Straka
Straka fell behind early on in increasingly deteriorating weather conditions. On the front nine holes, the ÖGV ace conceded two double bogeys and a bogey with only one stroke gained. He saved a good result with three birdies and a bogey on the second nine holes. Straka dropped six places compared to Saturday, missing out on his best career result at what is often referred to as the fifth major of the year. In 2022, Straka had finished ninth at the TPC Sawgrass.
"I'm always happy with a top 20 at a major tournament. Of course, it wasn't a strong performance today, especially the start. The double bogeys were pretty bad. But I'm proud that I put up a fight. Unfortunately there was the bogey on the last hole," Straka summed up in the Sky interview. The Austrian lost the lead in the FedExCup standings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
