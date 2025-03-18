Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hardly any precipitation

Snow cannons saved the blue and yellow ski season

Nachrichten
18.03.2025 11:00

Most Lower Austrians have long since put their skis back in the cellar. So it's time to take stock of the winter season. And the results in the local ski resorts are positive across the board - but this was only possible thanks to the massive use of snow cannons.  

0 Kommentare

This year's winter in Lower Austria was characterized by extremely low precipitation and mild temperatures. The result for the winter sports areas: The white splendor for skiing fun had to be largely produced by the resorts themselves. "This winter was a great challenge in terms of snowmaking," confirms Markus Redl, Managing Director of Ecoplus Alpin. 

Satisfied with the winter results - the representatives of the Lower Austrian ski resorts and Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. (Bild: NLK Filzwieser)
Satisfied with the winter results - the representatives of the Lower Austrian ski resorts and Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
(Bild: NLK Filzwieser)

Plus of 25 percent
Nevertheless, the balance sheet is positive. Thanks to artificial snowmaking, the 15 blue and yellow ski areas were able to achieve around 100 days of operation. The tourism industry is also satisfied with the number of visitors. "It was a real comeback winter," says a delighted Johanna Mikl-Leitner. There are currently 660,000 visits to the slopes. "That's an increase of 25 percent compared to the last three," says the Governor, whose department is responsible for tourism. The joint season pass for ten ski resorts in Lower Austria was a success in its very first year. More than 8700 of these ski passes were issued - and used over 90,000 times.

Hochkar still in operation
The season ended last weekend in Annaberg, Ötscher and Semmering. Most other ski resorts had already closed their lifts earlier due to the weather. Only on the 25 percent Hochkar can you still make fast turns on the slopes until April 6.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf