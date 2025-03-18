Snow cannons saved the blue and yellow ski season

Plus of 25 percent

Nevertheless, the balance sheet is positive. Thanks to artificial snowmaking, the 15 blue and yellow ski areas were able to achieve around 100 days of operation. The tourism industry is also satisfied with the number of visitors. "It was a real comeback winter," says a delighted Johanna Mikl-Leitner. There are currently 660,000 visits to the slopes. "That's an increase of 25 percent compared to the last three," says the Governor, whose department is responsible for tourism. The joint season pass for ten ski resorts in Lower Austria was a success in its very first year. More than 8700 of these ski passes were issued - and used over 90,000 times.