Salzburg’s fire departments deployed 16,625 times

"I am incredibly proud of the work of our Salzburg fire departments," says Provincial Fire Service Commander Günter Trinker. The main reason for the increase lies in the area of technical operations, which account for the majority of fire department operations. The Florianis had to respond 11,374 times (2023: 8695) to traffic accidents, oil spills, storm, thunderstorm and flood operations or to help neighbors. There were also 4158 fire operations (2023: 3393) with 42 major fires (2023: 26), 109 medium-sized fires and 576 small fires. In 87 cases, the fire had already been extinguished before the fire department arrived. A large proportion of the fire operations were due to 2823 false alarms or deceptive alarms caused by fire alarm systems (2023: 2292). Work in the preventive area tripled. With 1093 fire safety watches (2023: 330), the fire department supported preventive fire protection.