Record balance for 2024
Salzburg’s fire departments deployed 16,625 times
Salzburg's firefighters can look back on a record year: the fire departments worked almost 1.5 million hours in 2024. 16,625 operations had to be dealt with. In 2024, there were more fires, a high increase in technical operations and more preventive fire protection operations.
"I am incredibly proud of the work of our Salzburg fire departments," says Provincial Fire Service Commander Günter Trinker. The main reason for the increase lies in the area of technical operations, which account for the majority of fire department operations. The Florianis had to respond 11,374 times (2023: 8695) to traffic accidents, oil spills, storm, thunderstorm and flood operations or to help neighbors. There were also 4158 fire operations (2023: 3393) with 42 major fires (2023: 26), 109 medium-sized fires and 576 small fires. In 87 cases, the fire had already been extinguished before the fire department arrived. A large proportion of the fire operations were due to 2823 false alarms or deceptive alarms caused by fire alarm systems (2023: 2292). Work in the preventive area tripled. With 1093 fire safety watches (2023: 330), the fire department supported preventive fire protection.
New high for young firefighters
As at the reporting date of 31.12.2024, the number of active members was 11,347 (+ 15 people). In addition, there are 4407 non-active members, 166 honorary members and 1434 (+ 13) young people aged 10 to 15. The number of young firefighters, with 94 youth groups, is at its highest level since it was founded in 1978. Girls' interest in the fire department is also increasing, with 364 girls currently in training. Last year, 214 young people joined the active service and are now volunteer firefighters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.