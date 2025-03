Wellness oasis aims to alleviate Jonathan’s suffering

It is now more than a year since young Jonathan carelessly took a leap onto the banister of his home in Dorf Rosenau in the Zwettl district, lost his balance and fell more than five meters. The 17-year-old narrowly escaped with his life and has hardly been able to move or even express himself with facial expressions ever since. The "Krone" reported on the tragic case and has since called for donations to the "Krone helps Jonathan" campaign, which many hearts have joined.