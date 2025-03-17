Despite fixed World Cup ticket
Mixed feelings for ÖSV ladies after downhill cancellation
Austria's downhill skiers were the undisputed number one in this European Cup season. All three World Cup fixed tickets went to ÖSV ladies. One of them was snapped up by Victoria Olivier from Vorarlberg. However, the 20-year-old experienced the decision on Sunday with mixed feelings. There were several reasons for this.
"Of course I'm happy about the World Cup ticket," explained Victoria Olivier, after the last European Cup downhill of the winter in Kvitfjell, Norway, had to be canceled on Sunday despite the bright sunshine, meaning she finished third in the discipline classification - behind Carinthia's Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger. "The wind was too strong and that could have been dangerous on the last jump."
"Curious season"
Despite her success, the 20-year-old was not really euphoric. There were several reasons for this. "It's a shame that the decision was made in just four races," she said, referring to the calendar, which was almost halved due to the cancellation of the double downhill in Tarvis (It) and Kvitfjell. "Nadine, Carmen and I were the most consistent. But the season was just a bit strange."
In addition, yesterday's wind chaos meant that "Vici" lost a race in which she wanted to collect important points in the battle for victory in the EC overall standings, where she still has 190 points to make up on Fest in the five remaining decisions. "From that point of view, the cancellation is a bit annoying for me," admitted the army athlete.
Giant slalom training after cancellation
If she could win the overall title, Olivier would have a fixed World Cup ticket in all disciplines. Something that would make it easier for her as an all-rounder who does not yet want to concentrate exclusively on the speed disciplines. That's why she went straight to the giant slalom training on Sunday after the cancellation. "As I haven't raced giants for a while, it's important that I can make a few more turns before the last three races of the season," said Vici, who holds third place in the giant slalom rankings.
Before RTL points are awarded in Geilo on Wednesday and Thursday, the last Super-G of the season awaits in Kvitfjell on Monday. The head skier is in fifth place, just 20 points behind the top 3, but watch out! A total of seven women, including Magdalena Egger, still have the chance to win one of the two free World Cup tickets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.