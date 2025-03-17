Mixed feelings for ÖSV ladies after downhill cancellation

Giant slalom training after cancellation

If she could win the overall title, Olivier would have a fixed World Cup ticket in all disciplines. Something that would make it easier for her as an all-rounder who does not yet want to concentrate exclusively on the speed disciplines. That's why she went straight to the giant slalom training on Sunday after the cancellation. "As I haven't raced giants for a while, it's important that I can make a few more turns before the last three races of the season," said Vici, who holds third place in the giant slalom rankings.