Four researchers, two studies and a higher goal

Scientists get in their own way: the more demanding their work becomes, the more difficult it is to understand. After all, who wants to hear about the influence of "Platelet-Derived Growth Factor Receptor Alpha" on pediatric high-grade gliomas? Or that semi-synthetic bile acid supports the formation of T-cells in the intestine?

Johannes Gojo and Lisa Mayr and Michael Trauner and Wilfried Ellmeier at MedUni Vienna have recently been working on precisely this - and have achieved breakthroughs.