Special meeting for President who was in Spain

"Without him, there would be no control"

Binder is not afraid to attack other grievances. For example, he identifies massive problems with financial structures, equipment and staff selection in hospitals. The fact that he is not popular with his political opponents - mainly the ÖVP - is in the nature of things and part of the job. Although many (including blue and green parties) say: "Without him, there would be no control in this huge state enterprise. He is the only critical spirit on the supervisory board of the hospital holding company." All state hospitals are united in the OÖG, the political supervision is carried out by health officer Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), who often clashes with "President Binder" in the state parliament.