Because of the music school
Zell’s mayor reaps harsh criticism from the ÖVP
The music section of the Zell am See secondary school is in danger: the dilapidated school building needs to be renovated. Financing is a contentious issue. The town is demanding special funding from the state. Meanwhile, the young ÖVP criticizes the mayor.
The secondary music school in Zell am See has been in existence for 42 years. 100 pupils attend the music section. Only 20 are currently from Zell - the school has been of supra-regional importance for years. It is also the only one in the district. The municipality maintains the school, which means that the costs, whether for new buildings or renovations, are borne entirely by the town. Especially in the current difficult financial times, such buildings are an enormous challenge for municipalities throughout the country.
Now the young ÖVP Pinzgau is stepping up to the plate due to the risk of the music branch being closed. They are demanding clarity and have identified "wrong decisions by the mayor".
He had promised the new building for years, although it was clear that the financial resources would not be sufficient. She calls for swift action. SPÖ local leader Andreas Wimmreuter emphasized that there had been a constructive discussion between the people involved. Further details would be discussed at a follow-up meeting. All parliamentary groups, including the ÖVP, were present at the first meeting.
