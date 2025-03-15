Zell’s mayor reaps harsh criticism from the ÖVP

The secondary music school in Zell am See has been in existence for 42 years. 100 pupils attend the music section. Only 20 are currently from Zell - the school has been of supra-regional importance for years. It is also the only one in the district. The municipality maintains the school, which means that the costs, whether for new buildings or renovations, are borne entirely by the town. Especially in the current difficult financial times, such buildings are an enormous challenge for municipalities throughout the country.