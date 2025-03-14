Good feedback after first sessions

After many check-ups with doctors, his return to training is now taking place step by step. "As an athlete, you want to get back as quickly as possible, but you can't estimate how long it will take. You have to feel your way. So far, the feedback from my body and head has been positive," reported Burgstaller. He has to listen to his body. "Do you get a headache? Do you get dizzy? Do you see double images when your pulse and blood pressure go up over a longer period of time? We're currently testing that out."