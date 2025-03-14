Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce
The ÖVP alliance won two thirds of the seats in the Chamber of Commerce elections. The Freiheitliche Wirtschaft came in second, with a low voter turnout of just under 24 percent ...
Although the ÖVP-Wirtschaftsbund lost votes in the Chamber of Commerce election with 64.21% (2020: 71.5%), it still won two thirds of the seats - and thus remains the determining factor in the chamber. The Freiheitliche Wirtschaft came in second place with 13.57% of the votes and 11.36% of the mandates, followed by the Social Democratic Business Association with 10.44% of the votes and 8.58% of the mandates.
"Securing social peace and prosperity"
A total of 116,900 entrepreneurs had the opportunity to cast their votes by March 13, with a low voter turnout (23.99%). "This election was ultimately about the last five years. The Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce is a strong pillar in the representation of interests and in service. The Lower Austrian economy continues to need stability and reliability. It is important to continue to create the best framework conditions for our companies and to implement them quickly. Together we will shape the future of our economy and thus secure social peace and prosperity," emphasized Wolfgang Ecker, President of the Chamber of Commerce, immediately after the presentation of the election results.
