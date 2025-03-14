"Securing social peace and prosperity"

A total of 116,900 entrepreneurs had the opportunity to cast their votes by March 13, with a low voter turnout (23.99%). "This election was ultimately about the last five years. The Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce is a strong pillar in the representation of interests and in service. The Lower Austrian economy continues to need stability and reliability. It is important to continue to create the best framework conditions for our companies and to implement them quickly. Together we will shape the future of our economy and thus secure social peace and prosperity," emphasized Wolfgang Ecker, President of the Chamber of Commerce, immediately after the presentation of the election results.