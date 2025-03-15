Green veteran returns to his roots

Other prominent names

There are other well-known names in Styria in positions off the top of the list. In Passail, for example, Iris Drexler, the new head of cabinet of Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and wife of former provincial governor Christopher Drexler, is in 8th place - the ÖVP needs gains to enter the municipal council. In St. Stefan im Rosental, the former media entrepreneur and now Neos member of the National Council Veit Dengler is in second place on the pink list.