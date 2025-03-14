Cycle bridge over the Rhine delayed

"The lack of Austrian funding now makes it necessary to adjust the timetable," explained Fischer in a press release, "The federal funding from Vienna has been suspended. However, this is a prerequisite for the state of Vorarlberg to support the project financially. For this reason, the state of Vorarlberg has now also withdrawn its funding commitment." The bridge around 650 meters south of the Au (St. Gallen) - Lustenau border crossing is a central part of the border-connecting mobility strategy of the "4th Rhine Valley Agglomeration Programme". The aim is to further increase bicycle traffic, with almost 2,000 cyclists already passing through the Au and Widnau border crossings every day.