Our handball players celebrate sensation against the Germans

Austria, led by director Lukas Hutecek, got off to a better start than the Olympic silver medallists from Paris, whose personnel changes were particularly noticeable at this stage. Young star Renars Uscins was missing and Yuri Knorr, who had been ill recently, was only on the bench. The visitors needed around a quarter of an hour to find their feet in a game full of variety, before taking the lead for the first time since 1:0 at 5:4. Before that, Austria had missed the chance to pull 4:2 ahead, among other things, but put in a very committed performance overall.