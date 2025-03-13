In EM qualifiers
Our handball players celebrate sensation against the Germans
Austria's handball men have pulled off a surprise in the qualifiers for Euro 2026. In Vienna-Kagran on Thursday, Red-White-Red wrestled Germany to a 26:26 (11:13) draw in front of a frenetic crowd, delivered an outstanding fighting performance against the favorites and whetted the appetite for Saturday's guest game in Hanover.
As in the two most recent encounters, when Austria held the DHB team to a 22:22 draw at Euro 2024 and lost 31:34 in the Olympic qualifiers, they were able to keep up well without captain Mykola Bilyk, who was already missing from the World Championship in January with an injury. Germany pulled away a little in the final, but the ÖHB team fought back to snatch a point. Coach Alfred Gislason's team lead Group 7 with 5 points, followed by Austria (4), Switzerland (3) and Turkey (0).
Austria, led by director Lukas Hutecek, got off to a better start than the Olympic silver medallists from Paris, whose personnel changes were particularly noticeable at this stage. Young star Renars Uscins was missing and Yuri Knorr, who had been ill recently, was only on the bench. The visitors needed around a quarter of an hour to find their feet in a game full of variety, before taking the lead for the first time since 1:0 at 5:4. Before that, Austria had missed the chance to pull 4:2 ahead, among other things, but put in a very committed performance overall.
The arena was boiling, Möstl was on top form in the finish
The crowd in the Steffl Arena, which was almost sold out with around 6,000 spectators, acted as a driving force time and again. Not least goalkeeper Konstantin Möstl shone with a number of saves, while it was the play of circle runner Tobias Wagner that repeatedly led to success. Even two three-goal leads by the Germans (6:9/21st, 8:11/25th) did not unsettle them, but the 13:11 for the Germans in the final seconds of the first half was painful.
Austria continued to rely on the 7:6 superiority play after the break, but after two missed shots and another minus-three (13:16), they pulled back to 15:16 (36') and kept the game completely open. Germany only pulled away slightly towards the end. While Hutecek and Co. missed opportunities, their opponents went four goals in front for the first time ten minutes before the end, 24:20, but the game was still not over.
That was thanks to Möstl, who saved three shots, including two seven-meter penalties, to open the way for his team to equalize at 24:24 (54'). The arena was boiling, Germany showed nerves. The final minute began at 25:26 from Austria's perspective and brought the chance to equalize. The fouled captain Sebastian Frimmel made the seven-meter penalty perfect, but Germany missed on its last attack.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
