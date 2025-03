Where is the unicorn? Those who interpret symbols understand

Certain symbols in art have a precisely defined meaning at a certain time. Exciting! So let's go on an iconography tour with Zsuzsanna David at the Carinthia Museum. Iconography - from the Greek eikon = image and graphein = to write - means pictorial signs. "We know Christian, profane and ancient pictorial symbols," explains the art historian and invites the group to look at a large-format picture that was once (from 1460) on the winged altar in Katharina im Bade in Bad Kleinkirchheim (bottom right). Next to the mother, who can be recognized as an enthroned Madonna not least by her halo, we see the infant Jesus and the angels making music, who are depicted smaller because they are less important in the hierarchy. And: Mary gives Jesus an apple.