House instead of child maintenance: this is possible

The child lives with one parent, while the other - at least as a rule - has a financial maintenance obligation. However, the latter cannot only be settled purely financially: "In principle, certain parts of the maintenance obligation can be covered by so-called maintenance in kind, so that the entire amount of maintenance in cash no longer has to be paid," says lawyer Maria Christina Kolar-Syrmas from the law firm FSKN Rechtsanwälte GmbH in Graz.