Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Peter/Kammersberg

Financial consultant fails with lawsuit against municipality

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 14:29

A Viennese financial consultancy firm sued the Upper Styrian municipality of St. Peter am Kammersberg for not implementing proposed savings measures and not paying a fee - and failed in the court of first instance in Leoben. One of the reasons for the ruling is remarkable. 

0 Kommentare

The case dates back to 2019 and has been before the court since last year: it concerns Kommunalberatungs GmbH, which identified potential savings for St. Peter am Kammersberg (Murau district) six years ago. The municipality has been struggling with financial problems for years.

The company accused the municipality of not having implemented the proposed measures and even spoke of a "waste of taxpayers' money". Furthermore, no fee had been paid. The company therefore wanted to sue for 33,000 euros plus interest.

Just a "milkmaid's bill"?
The municipality, on the other hand, took the view that the company's offer was free of charge. It was represented in court by lawyer, municipal treasurer and SPÖ top candidate Günter Novak-Kaiser. He speaks of "milkmaid calculations" by the company. New loans would have had to be put out to tender and approved by the municipal supervisory authority anyway.

The lawsuit has now been dismissed at first instance. One of the reasons given by the judge was that a municipal council resolution would have been required. However, only ÖVP mayor Herbert Göglburger signed the contract at the time. The municipality was therefore not bound by the contract. And the company's proposals did not prove to be successful for the municipality.

Financial services provider goes to second instance
According to ORF, the financial services provider does not want to accept the ruling and will fight it in the second instance. A court-appointed expert confirmed that the municipality could have achieved 100 percent of the savings proposed by the consulting firm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf