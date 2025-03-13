Knitting in Rust
Woolness Weekend: On the needles, get set, go!
Barbara Indra, Kristina Drescher and Gabi Seelos are jointly organizing the first "Woolness Weekend" at Drescher in Rust.
It's all about knitting. But how do you come up with an event like this? "We are organizing the knitting ship on 1 June. Instead of pampering our customers for just one day, we have now extended it to a weekend with wellness, good food and drink and lots of wool and knitting," the ladies smile.
Participants - yes, there are also knitting men - will receive a goodie bag and exclusive instructions for a stole.
"We have both men who actively participate in the weekend and those who just accompany their wives. There is plenty for them to explore in the area. But they can also simply enjoy the wellness area," explains Barbara Indra.
It was important to the organizers that women are also encouraged to travel alone. "The knitting community in particular is very open. It's easy to get into conversation because you have the same hobby," the ladies agree. So no knitting friend will ever be lonely. You can stay in the group, but you can also retreat anywhere in the hotel. Terrace, fireplace room - or even sauna? Knitting enthusiasts are welcome everywhere this weekend!
If you don't knit but have a soft spot for wool, you are welcome to visit the wool and wellness market on Saturday and Sunday. It is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
