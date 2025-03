Tariffs: A shot in the foot

Wall Street put the first damper on him: a cold price shower - and the "dealmaker" woke up from his daydreams. His economic expertise is limited: After all, the global economy has increased prosperity by ensuring free markets. Where everyone offers what they can do better. Tariffs are a hindrance. They are supposed to protect - but who? The USA from little Austria? Ridiculous! The EU quickly found an answer. And experts have quickly calculated that Trump & Co are shooting themselves in the foot with the high tariff hurdles.