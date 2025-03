iPhone 16e: How good is Apple’s “entry-level model”?

Apple has added a new entry-level iPhone to its range: the iPhone 16e for just under 700 euros at best (128 GB memory). In terms of chip technology - and therefore also software features - it is very close to its more expensive sibling models in the iPhone 16 series, but you have to make compromises when it comes to the screen and camera. For whom is this smartphone worthwhile - and for whom not? Krone+ has tested it.