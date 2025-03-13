Gene Hackman
His dogs led rescuers to his body!
Before Hollywood legend Gene Hackman (†95) was found dead in his New Mexico home, his faithful dogs raised the alarm - but no one understood them at first!
Days after the death of the "French Connection" star and his wife Betsy Arakawa, his two dogs "Bear" and "Nikita" wandered around the property, but did not leave and stayed close to their beloved master.
His dogs raised the alarm - but no one understood them!
According to a report in the New York Post, when first responders arrived at the property, unaware of the drama in the house, something amazing happened: one of the dogs began barking incessantly, running to the back door of the house again and again - and returning. At first, the rescuers thought the animal just wanted to play. But then they realized the real message: "Come with me!"
Led by the excited dog, the rescuers finally discovered Hackman's lifeless body at the back entrance to the house - his walking stick and sunglasses were lying next to him, as if he had just come in before he died. The back door was open, so the dogs were apparently able to get in and out. Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa (†65) was found dead in the bathroom of the house a short time later.
Last signs of life on February 18
According to the authorities, the two-time Oscar winner had already been dead for around eight days when he was found. The last record of his pacemaker was dated February 18 - the day his heart stopped beating forever after his wife, who had been caring for him, died days earlier from a hantavirus infection.
The family's third dog, 12-year-old Kelpie "Zinna", was found dead next to her in a locked dog crate. "Zinna" had undergone surgery days earlier and had just been brought home by Arakawa from the vet. Without access to water or food like the other dogs, who were able to fend for themselves, the animal died next to her owner.
It was suspected by the medical investigator in charge, Heather Jarrell, that Hackman was "unaware" of his wife's death - he was unable to get help for himself or care for a sick animal. No food remains were found in the actor's stomach, but no dehydration was found.
The autopsy of Arakawa's body revealed that the 65-year-old probably died on February 11 from hantavirus-induced pulmonary syndrome (HPS). The viruses are transmitted by rodents.
Secluded life of the superstar
Although the investigation now appears to be largely complete, there are still no clear answers to some questions: There has been speculation on social networks and in the US media, for example, as to why the bodies of the two spouses were apparently only discovered days or weeks after their deaths - and whether there were any employees, carers or family members who could have enquired about the couple's condition. In fact, Hackman and Arakawa lived in seclusion in their home. According to media reports, neighbors hardly ever saw the couple.
Hackman, a former Marine known for his raspy voice, appeared in more than 80 films as well as on television and stage during a long career that began in the early 1960s. He received his first Oscar nomination for his breakthrough role as the brother of bank robber Clyde Barrow in "Bonnie and Clyde" in 1967. He won a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of detective Popeye Doyle in "The French Connection" in 1972, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1993.
