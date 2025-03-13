Heat transition: Environmentalists praise Salzburg

"Ambitious, but late"

Salzburg wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, ten years later than Austria as a whole. However, the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2005 is more ambitious than that of most other federal states. With a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions between 2012 and 2022, Salzburg has achieved the greatest reduction of all the federal states. The decline in fossil heating systems is noticeable: in 2013, 34% of Salzburg households still heated with oil or gas, whereas in 2023 this figure had fallen to 27%. However, at 1.4%, the renovation rate is below the required 3%.