Dinosaur tracks discovered in Australian school
Dinosaur tracks have been discovered on a dusty stone slab in the foyer of an Australian school. For more than 20 years, nobody noticed this "rich piece of history".
Miners discovered the stone slab covered with three-toed footprints in 2002 while working in a coal mine and donated it to a school in the small town of Biloela in north-eastern Australia, where it has stood in the entrance hall ever since.
It was only when scientists in the region launched an appeal to report possible fossils that teachers remembered the stone slab gathering dust in the school foyer.
It is "incredible that such a rich piece of history has been on a school campus all this time", said palaeontologist Anthony Romilio.
"Highest concentration"
The scientist from the University of Queensland expressed his enthusiasm about the find: the slab contains "one of the highest concentrations of dinosaur footprints" ever found in Australia. They were also from the early Jurassic period, around 200 million years ago, from which no fossilized dinosaur bones have survived in Australia.
The people at the school didn't really realize what they had. Some thought it was a replica and not really real.
Paläontologe Anthony Romilio
66 individual impressions
A total of 66 individual imprints were discovered on the stone slab, which measures just under one square meter. They were made by a small herbivore called Anomoepus scambus, which walked on two legs.
