Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Cell phone ban

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 15:30
0 Kommentare

Our new Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr has achieved something: He is not turning anyone against him with his first measure. The teachers' union, skeptical of Neos, agrees. The education directorates, aptly described as snake pits in Mr. Wiederkehr's book, also agree. Parents' associations also raise no objections to a ban on cell phones up to the eighth grade.

Only some pupils get angry. When they take their smartphones to a corner of the school or to the toilets without permission to feed their cell phone addiction or to show TikTok videos to classmates. They weren't allowed to do that until now either. But separating some pupils from their favorite object can be a challenge. If they start rioting when teachers want to take their cell phones away, the police can be called. After that, however, there were always complaints from parents. It is pleasing that the minister is backing his staff with a ban.

Nevertheless, cell phones during school hours are not our most urgent problem. The new minister has several mammoth tasks to solve. For years, the education system has been dealing with hot potatoes such as a lack of German language skills and staff shortages. If Christoph Wiederkehr actually tackles these, one thing is certain: there will not be as little resistance as here in other cases.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Susanne Wiesinger
Susanne Wiesinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf