"Krone" commentary
Cell phone ban
Our new Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr has achieved something: He is not turning anyone against him with his first measure. The teachers' union, skeptical of Neos, agrees. The education directorates, aptly described as snake pits in Mr. Wiederkehr's book, also agree. Parents' associations also raise no objections to a ban on cell phones up to the eighth grade.
Only some pupils get angry. When they take their smartphones to a corner of the school or to the toilets without permission to feed their cell phone addiction or to show TikTok videos to classmates. They weren't allowed to do that until now either. But separating some pupils from their favorite object can be a challenge. If they start rioting when teachers want to take their cell phones away, the police can be called. After that, however, there were always complaints from parents. It is pleasing that the minister is backing his staff with a ban.
Nevertheless, cell phones during school hours are not our most urgent problem. The new minister has several mammoth tasks to solve. For years, the education system has been dealing with hot potatoes such as a lack of German language skills and staff shortages. If Christoph Wiederkehr actually tackles these, one thing is certain: there will not be as little resistance as here in other cases.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
