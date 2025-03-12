Cell phone ban

Only some pupils get angry. When they take their smartphones to a corner of the school or to the toilets without permission to feed their cell phone addiction or to show TikTok videos to classmates. They weren't allowed to do that until now either. But separating some pupils from their favorite object can be a challenge. If they start rioting when teachers want to take their cell phones away, the police can be called. After that, however, there were always complaints from parents. It is pleasing that the minister is backing his staff with a ban.