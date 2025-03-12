“We’ve made big mistakes in terms of location policy”

In view of the Chamber of Commerce elections taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, some entrepreneurs may be asking themselves: why do we need an interest group with compulsory membership at all? "One of the reasons is that we will be watching closely to ensure that what has been anchored in the government program is implemented," says WKOÖ President Doris Hummer. By this she means above all: reducing wage and energy costs; cutting red tape and subsidies that create investment incentives.