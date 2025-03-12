Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

President of the WKOÖ

“We’ve made big mistakes in terms of location policy”

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 13:00

The President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKOÖ), Doris Hummer, has found confidence among entrepreneurs after two tough years. Although the battered location is "not on the brink", serious mistakes have been made in the past two years that now need to be ironed out.

0 Kommentare

In view of the Chamber of Commerce elections taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, some entrepreneurs may be asking themselves: why do we need an interest group with compulsory membership at all? "One of the reasons is that we will be watching closely to ensure that what has been anchored in the government program is implemented," says WKOÖ President Doris Hummer. By this she means above all: reducing wage and energy costs; cutting red tape and subsidies that create investment incentives.

"Subsidies with a watering can"
This is necessary so that Upper Austria, which is in a state of flux, can get back on its feet. The reason for the current problems can be found in the recent past: "We have made serious mistakes in the past two years," admits the ÖVP politician - only to then place the responsibility on the former Green government partner: The energy crisis was met with "subsidies with a watering can", the EU Green Deal was a "forced bureaucratization" in disguise.

Investments after budget consolidation
Nevertheless: "We are not on the brink," says Hummer. She perceives the mood among companies as "realistic but confident", not least because the government program also provides for an investment package following the budget consolidation - the implementation of which the Chamber of Commerce will of course be watching just as closely.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Ortner
Christian Ortner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf