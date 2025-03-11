Dream of the 2nd division
Austria Salzburg is once again under pressure to make a move
After receiving feedback from the Bundesliga, Westliga club Austria Salzburg must once again hope for a concession from the city. Because the decision issued is not sufficient for the second league license. There will be another meeting with politicians and authorities on Wednesday, and the decision is imminent.
In view of the developments in recent months, it comes as no surprise. But: Austria Salzburg is once again having problems with the approval process for the 2nd division. After submitting the documents on March 3, they received feedback from the Bundesliga. It read: "The decision issued by the city is not sufficient in this form!"
This document was issued after a meeting lasting several hours around two weeks ago. Ten matches under floodlights until 11 pm were approved for Austria. Of the ten approved floodlit matches, only six may take place with spectators - meaning the stadium does not meet the requirement for unrestricted usability.
Solution in the interests of sport
However, matches during the week are not permitted. This is a problem, as at least one full second division round is to be played during the week. This would also mean that any alternative dates, which are also scheduled during the week, would not be possible.
There will be another meeting this afternoon regarding these points. The representatives of Austria will meet again with the authorities and Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ). The aim is clear: to find a solution in the interests of the sport. However, if this fails to materialize, the townspeople can say goodbye to their second division dream.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
