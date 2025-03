Alleged “large-scale electoral fraud” before WK election

"As democrats, these events have shaken us to the core, so we can't just go back to business as usual," says Andreas Sucher, the Carinthian SPÖ regional manager, using dramatic words. He is referring to the accusations that entrepreneurs are being run as candidates for the Freedom Economy (FW) without their knowledge. The latter, in turn, vehemently rejects everything. The "Krone" spoke to the entrepreneurs concerned.