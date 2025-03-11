"I am embarrassed"
Cab driver assaulted sleeping woman (20)
A cab driver (58) had to answer for sexual abuse of a defenceless person at Innsbruck Regional Court. He is said to have shamelessly exploited a night-time opportunity and was found guilty.
The incident took place on the night of March 8th to 9th last year: a woman (20) had been out drinking with her boyfriend in a bar in Innsbruck. "At 11 pm, we decided to take a cab home together," she reported in her interrogation, as they were already "very drunk".
Strange greeting from the taxi driver
When her boyfriend called a cab to pick her up directly from the bar, all was still well in the world, albeit somewhat strangely. "He greeted me with 'Hello, pretty lady' and asked me to sit up front with him," the woman reported. There was also a "kiss on the cheek" at this point. "But I didn't think anything of it because it was the first cab ride of my life," she explained.
I cried during the whole journey.
Die Angeklagte beim Prozess
A rude awakening in the passenger seat
Afterwards, she "fell asleep in a drunken stupor in the passenger seat" and only woke up again when the cab driver "kissed her on the neck and mouth". But it got even worse: "He ran his hand down my trousers and underpants and penetrated me with at least one finger." Her boyfriend, who was asleep in the back seat, "didn't notice".
Victim initially "incapable of acting"
At first, she was incapable of acting due to shock, fear and drowsiness. She "came to" at the latest when the cab driver also asked for a blowjob. She then climbed between the seats to the back with her boyfriend and they continued the journey home. "I cried during the whole journey," she said. The next day, she reported the crime.
I'm embarrassed and don't know how it could have happened.
Der angeklagte Taxifahrer
The cab driver, who is of Turkish origin, pleaded guilty to the crime but did not want to testify. "I'm embarrassed and don't know how it could have happened," he explained briefly. After a short deliberation, the man was found guilty: He must serve six months in prison - with a partially conditional prison sentence of 18 months. Twelve months were suspended. He must also pay his victim 1000 euros in partial compensation.
Defense lawyer fights the verdict
"The victim was clearly defenceless due to her drowsiness," said the judge, explaining the verdict. The man's defense lawyer saw things differently and merely spoke of "shock and fear", which caused the victim not to defend himself. She filed an "appeal for annulment and a criminal appeal". The verdict is therefore not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.