Europe can be blackmailed by the USA when it comes to cloud infrastructure

Critical infrastructure

The situation is currently different: even if the data centers are located in Europe, cloud services can be deactivated from the USA. "And then there would be no more trains running in Europe, no more mail being delivered and no more money transactions." The impact would be similar to that of a blackout, a large-scale power outage lasting several hours or days. Even if it is not visible, the cloud is just as much a part of the critical infrastructure as the power grid or hospitals.