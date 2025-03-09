A trifle led to a massacre in the district court

"He shot off like crazy"

A lost honorary insult trial ended in a bloodbath: the amok runner Rudolf Kehrer (63) from Bad Mühllacken had fallen out hopelessly with his neighbor Ludwig Schürz (52) over a foundation stone that had allegedly been secretly moved by 20 centimetres. The latter is said to have called Kehrer a "dog bag". When Schürz was acquitted, Kehrer went completely berserk. He shouted: "What kind of justice is this?" He then went to the checkroom and pulled his pistol out of his coat. "He immediately started shooting at us like crazy," his lawyer, Maria Navarro from Linz, later told the "Krone" newspaper.