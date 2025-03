How the new PV regulation affects you

Rings under my eyes up to my chin, disheveled hair, hectic waving around - at 7 a.m. my electrician dances around the corner. "Now I don't even know which customer I should go to first," he blurts out for a moment. "And in the summer, I'll have endless time for vacation." Sounds good. But it's only good to a certain extent. Because the electrician and PV industry is anything but happy with the abolition of the VAT exemption for PV systems. Mainly because it was rushed through in a very short space of time.