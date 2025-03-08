Naschenweng wins in a golden mini dress!

And Die Seer were honored for their life's work. Founded in 1996, the group has landed at the top of the charts with 14 albums over the course of their career and only bid farewell to the stage last year with the "Ausklang" tour and the double album of the same name. "We made it into the Austrian Hall of Fame in the last print," thanked singer Alfred Jaklitsch with a wink. Success with music requires "curiosity, a stubborn head - and a bit of luck".