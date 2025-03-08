Amadeus Awards 2025
Naschenweng wins in a golden mini dress!
Wow, what an entrance! Melissa Naschenweng attracted everyone's attention as soon as she stepped onto the red carpet - the pop singer walked confidently across the stage of the 25th Amadeus Austrian Music Awards in a bold golden mini dress. But it wasn't just her outfit that shone on this evening - the winners also had every reason to shine.
Singer Rian was nominated for the first time - and turned all three nominations into wins! His humorous song Verwandtschaftstreffen was named "Song of the Year" , he also took the prize for "Songwriter of the Year" and won in the category Pop/Rock.
"Wow, thank you so much. I'm overwhelmed," said Rian. It was his first award "since the school ski course, third place in 2012", he laughed.
Wanda misses out on the award
With their album "Ende nie", Wanda finally crowned themselves the most successful band in Amadeus history. They have now collected twelve awards - overtaking Christina Stürmer (11 wins) and topping the eternal list of the best.
But one detail caused a laugh: singer Marco Wanda was not present at the award ceremony - he was outside smoking a cigarette. He later said calmly: "I am simply proud to be part of a highly interesting and diverse music scene."
Bibiza sick in bed, RAF Camora in party mood
Bibiza was actually the big favorite going into the race - with four nominations. But in the end it was only enough for one award: "Best Sound" for his album "bis einer weint".
However, he wasn't there - he was ill and got out of bed with a bizarre video: an inhalerwith sunglasses was lying next to him. His message? "Thank you very much, I'm very happy!"
The evening went very differently for RAF Camora, who won in the Hip-Hop/Urban category - and commented on his victory as casually as usual: "For us, this is like Christmas: We get together, have a drink and collect the award."
The anniversary show was hosted by Andi Knoll and Tom Neuwirth aka Conchita, who appeared on the red carpet - très chic - wearing a bowler hat with a bow at the back.
Melissa Naschenweng wins - once again!
Melissa Naschenweng, who provided glamor in a golden mini dress, won the award in the Schlager/Folksmusik category for the sixth time in a row - her seventh Amadeus trophy in total.
Made it in the last impression
Two winners had already been decided before the gala ceremony: the FM4 Award, which is decided solely by the listeners of ORF radio, went to newcomer Sodl, who will release her debut album "Sheepman" next week.
And Die Seer were honored for their life's work. Founded in 1996, the group has landed at the top of the charts with 14 albums over the course of their career and only bid farewell to the stage last year with the "Ausklang" tour and the double album of the same name. "We made it into the Austrian Hall of Fame in the last print," thanked singer Alfred Jaklitsch with a wink. Success with music requires "curiosity, a stubborn head - and a bit of luck".
