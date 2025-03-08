Court of Audit does not leave a good hair on the Corona Fund

"Problematic signal effect"

By the middle of the previous year, around 5,000 people and two associations had received a total of 3.63 million euros from the Corona Fund. Following controversial club funding, this was discontinued in May 2024, the auditors conclude. They take a hard line on the refunding of penalties for offenses against corona regulations, which were later annulled as unconstitutional. The penalties were imposed "in accordance with the legal situation valid at the time" and were therefore "legally binding". The reimbursement would have a "problematic signal effect". The fund term ends on August 31. The auditors assume that it is "unlikely" that the funds will be fully utilized by then.