ÖVP city leader not elected for birthday for the time being

There was a major scandal in the Waldviertel granite town of Schrems on Thursday evening. The constituent meeting should have taken place there on March 6. After the ÖVP became the party with the most votes for the first time and now has an equal number of twelve seats on the municipal council with the SPÖ, the coalition negotiations there resulted in the ÖVP wanting to form a coalition with the FPÖ (three seats) to provide the mayor and deputy mayor.