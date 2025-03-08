Vorteilswelt
SPÖ blows up meeting

ÖVP city leader not elected for birthday for the time being

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 06:15

A bang at the constituent municipal council meeting in the Waldviertel granite town of Schrems. After the SPÖ election defeat, David Süß should have been elected as the first ÖVP mayor and history should have been made. However, the Social Democrats pulled out of the meeting, with Peter Müller, still head of the town, saying: "This is no way to treat us!" The ÖVP is stunned. The "Krone" knows what will happen next.

0 Kommentare

There was a major scandal in the Waldviertel granite town of Schrems on Thursday evening. The constituent meeting should have taken place there on March 6. After the ÖVP became the party with the most votes for the first time and now has an equal number of twelve seats on the municipal council with the SPÖ, the coalition negotiations there resulted in the ÖVP wanting to form a coalition with the FPÖ (three seats) to provide the mayor and deputy mayor.

Kommentare
