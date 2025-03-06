“Miss Marple” from Rechnitz shows a big heart

Prize donated to Volkshilfe

The 66-year-old was honored with the special prize at the 2025 Security Merit Award ceremony for her recent efforts. But instead of enjoying the well-deserved prize - two nights for two at the Lutzmannsburg thermal spa - herself, the "Miss Marple" from Rechnitz, as Zöhrer is known among the locals thanks to her good sleuthing skills, decided to donate the voucher to Volkshilfe Burgenland. "I want to support people in difficult situations and send a signal of solidarity," she said when handing over the cheque.