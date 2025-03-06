Vorteilswelt
Mission honored

“Miss Marple” from Rechnitz shows a big heart

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 19:00

With the crown trick, Leopoldine Zöhrer has lured telephone fraudsters into a trap and shown civil courage. She is now doing good with the "prize money" for her latest coup.

0 Kommentare

Intrepid, courageous and equipped with a good dose of acting skills: that's how you could describe Leopoldine Zöhrer. The quick-witted Rechnitzer with a big mouth is well known in police circles as a repeat offender - but in a positive sense.

Hours of phone calls until the handcuffs clicked
She has already unmasked con artists on the phone twice - in November 2023 and July 2024. Thanks to her criminal instincts, two people were arrested by the police. The brave lady had previously spent two hours on the phone with the fraudsters, who wanted to "bring 60,000 euros to safety".

She was unaware that in the meantime she had used her husband's cell phone to call the police. They surrounded the house. Zöhrer followed the fraudster's instructions and threw the bag containing a Kronen newspaper, but no money, in front of the house. The handcuffs clicked for the couple with Austrian license plates.

Prize donated to Volkshilfe
The 66-year-old was honored with the special prize at the 2025 Security Merit Award ceremony for her recent efforts. But instead of enjoying the well-deserved prize - two nights for two at the Lutzmannsburg thermal spa - herself, the "Miss Marple" from Rechnitz, as Zöhrer is known among the locals thanks to her good sleuthing skills, decided to donate the voucher to Volkshilfe Burgenland. "I want to support people in difficult situations and send a signal of solidarity," she said when handing over the cheque.

Great social commitment
Volkshilfe President Verena Dunst expressed her gratitude: "With her unparalleled courage and social commitment, Leopoldine Zöhrer shows that civil courage can not only prevent crime, but also means hope and support for others." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
