Important tips
Keeping mistakes cost many fish their lives
The Jenbach-based association "Aquarienfreunde Tirol" provides important tips. The focus is on further training and sharing experiences. AquaDay 2025 takes place on March 16.
Every year, thousands of fish die an avoidable, silent death in Tyrol due to poor husbandry. The Jenbach-based association "Aquarienfreunde Tirol" has therefore set itself the task of providing information and expertise to answer questions. They pass on their knowledge to future generations.
The following very important tips are essential when starting an aquarium:
- Find out how much space your preferred fish species needs. The liters of water required vary from species to species.
- The tank should be "run in" for five to six weeks without fish, only then is it time to introduce the fish.
- After "running in", the water values, temperature and oxygen content must match your stocking. If there is too little oxygen, the fish will swim just below the water surface and suffocate in agony as a result.
- Pay attention to the sex ratio. If there are too many males in an aquarium, there will be fierce territorial fights.
- Avoid buying wild-caught fish. Freshwater fish from our own breeding are available at the fish exchange in Jenbach.
35 years of voluntary work for the hobby
The "Aquarienfreunde Tirol" was founded in 1990 and currently has around 170 members from four nations. Lectures with regulars' tables, fish fairs and meetings in the clubhouse are organized on a regular basis.
The youth group, which focuses on aquaristics, has been in existence for 13 years. The 18 children and young people are taught extensive knowledge by experienced experts at the meetings and excursions. All members work for the association on a voluntary and unpaid basis.
Info
This year's AquaDay will take place on Sunday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at VZ Jenbach.
Michael Pichler, Chairman of "Aquarienfreunde Tirol", emphasizes: "We are pleased to have been promoting the passion for aquariums for 35 years. Our association is a place of exchange and learning - for all generations. With our anniversary, we are not only celebrating the past, but are also looking to the future full of energy. Our biggest event of the year, AquaDay 2025, is coming up in March. We are looking forward to welcoming more than 1,500 visitors soon."
Julia Perktold, Kronenzeitung
