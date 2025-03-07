Keeping mistakes cost many fish their lives

Michael Pichler, Chairman of "Aquarienfreunde Tirol", emphasizes: "We are pleased to have been promoting the passion for aquariums for 35 years. Our association is a place of exchange and learning - for all generations. With our anniversary, we are not only celebrating the past, but are also looking to the future full of energy. Our biggest event of the year, AquaDay 2025, is coming up in March. We are looking forward to welcoming more than 1,500 visitors soon."