A heartfelt concern for the youth

Particularly pleasing: young people are getting involved like never before and the number of village renewal associations has risen to 740 in 2024, a clear sign of the growing will to shape the future generations. A new exchange program from Lower Austrian rural youth will make the transition to village renewal easier for them. Pernkopf is now sending out an army of project supervisors in the spring to provide the best possible support for the municipalities - with a clear mandate: "Service." In addition, three major funding campaigns are running, which can be applied for until the end of May, including lighthouse projects with a budget of 195,000 euros. Pernkopf: "We are continuing with heart and mind."