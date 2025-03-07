Active for 40 years
An idea that has prevailed: Village renewal first took root in Lower Austria 40 years ago. The vision is still thriving!
Lower Austria is not a land flowing with milk and honey, but where lifeblood and idealism flow," assured Stephan Pernkopf, Vice-President of the Province of Lower Austria, at a small, fine reflection on what has been achieved in the community center of Hofstetten-Grünau in the Pielach Valley on Thursday.
Erwin Pröll gave the starting signal
It is thanks to the visionary thinking of former governor Erwin Pröll that saving the homeland has developed into a Europe-wide idea. In the 40 years in which the initially tender roots of village renewal have turned into mighty trunks, more than 15,000 projects have been launched, which have triggered around 600 million euros in investment
"In the vast country, what has always counted is the commitment of the people who not only live in their communities, but actively shape them, whether in saving historic buildings, creating vibrant centers and creating green islands or initiatives such as 'Proud of our village'," recalls Pernkopf. "There is nothing good unless you do it. Last year alone, 250 projects were tackled, such as in Wang in the Mostviertel region, where the sacristy and altar table were renovated," emphasizes Helene Strohmayer, chairwoman of the Schönbach village renewal association in the Waldviertel region.
A heartfelt concern for the youth
Particularly pleasing: young people are getting involved like never before and the number of village renewal associations has risen to 740 in 2024, a clear sign of the growing will to shape the future generations. A new exchange program from Lower Austrian rural youth will make the transition to village renewal easier for them. Pernkopf is now sending out an army of project supervisors in the spring to provide the best possible support for the municipalities - with a clear mandate: "Service." In addition, three major funding campaigns are running, which can be applied for until the end of May, including lighthouse projects with a budget of 195,000 euros. Pernkopf: "We are continuing with heart and mind."
