West ex spills the beans:
This is why Ye puts his women in scandalous looks
Kanye West made a lot of headlines with Bianca Censori's nude appearance at the Grammy Awards a few weeks ago. But why does the rapper always dress his women in offensive outfits? Someone who should know has now revealed the answer: Ye's ex Amber Rose.
West and Rose were in a relationship from 2008 to 2010. In a podcast interview with Shannon Sharpe, the curvy model spoke about the scandalous appearance of her ex-boyfriend and his wife at the Grammy Awards.
"That turns him on"
"Kanye certainly turns her on like that. Yes, he did the same with me and Kim (Kardashian, ed.)," Rose explained, saying that she was convinced that the rapper was the driving force behind Censori's outfits.
"It's just who he is," the model continued. "He wants other men to want his women. That's what he's into, that's what he likes. He likes it when men drool over his women. That turns him on."
West simply wants nothing more than for "his friends to want to f****n his girlfriend," Rose continued. West's intention behind such looks is that when he walks into a room, "his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable".
"Hated dressing like a slut"
According to the 41-year-old, the fact that she played along with the game during her relationship with West was mainly due to the fact that she was "young" and he bought her "all this stuff".
"But if you look at old pictures of me, when I was dating Kanye but I was on my own, I had all his clothes on. I was wearing baggy jeans, a T-shirt, a voluminous jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I wore all his clothes because I hated dressing like a slut."
West put Rose under pressure
Once there was even a scandal over a transparent dress, Rose explained. "I was crying. I can remember crying." They had been in Italy or Paris at the time and she had argued with him in tears, telling him: "I don't want to wear this shit. I don't want to wear this."
West then said: "You don't understand, this is fashion, I'm a genius." In the end, she caved in and said: "Okay, I still don't want to wear it, but I'll wear it. And in the end, they trashed me online." Today, she would never wear an outfit like that again, the model beauty added.
Marriage with Kardashian failed
Kanye West was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022 and has four children with her. After the marriage ended, the rapper briefly appeared with ex-domina Julia Fox before marrying Bianca Censori. Recently, there have not only been scandalous headlines, but also repeated divorce rumors about the couple.
