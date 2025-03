Terror in Villach: Grief is now followed by hatred

The investigation into the knife attack in Carinthia is in full swing. After an initial confession, the "grinning" attacker contributed little to further clarification and remained silent at the new prison hearing, but the police have received countless videos and clues to clarify the exact course of events and the background. Many want to help - but there are also a number of people among them who are now stirring up hatred and prejudice and are not even afraid to involve the family of one of the victims by telling lies.