City of Graz presents

How to reconcile family and career

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 16:00

Kick-off to International Women's Day: Women play a major role again this March. The City of Graz explains that career and children do indeed go together - but there is still a lot to be done. Another step in the right direction is the Chamber of Labor's family work model.

"For decades, we have seen that it is very difficult to reconcile work and family life," says Graz Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ). On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, the City of Graz provided insights into the topic of "Women and full-time employment" on Wednesday, focusing on the compatibility of career and family.

Tina Kopinits, head of the Lerncafés and Lernbars Steiermark and mother of three, shows that this is achievable. "My partner and I split our parental leave. As a result, we are role models for our children in that no one has to shoulder tasks alone," she explains.

Mayor Elke Kahr at the press conference on Wednesday. (Bild: Foto Fischer)
Mayor Elke Kahr at the press conference on Wednesday.
(Bild: Foto Fischer)

Paths to success
The Styrian Chamber of Labor would like to make this division more attractive in the future with a family work model: "If both parents work part-time, they should each receive a compensatory payment of 350 euros for this period," explains Bernadette Pöcheim, Head of the Women and Equality Department at the Chamber of Labor. 

Doris Kirschner, Head of the Women and Equality Department of the City of Graz, focuses on Equal Pension Day. This fell on August 6 in 2024 and highlights how much less pension women receive in Austria compared to men. "Women receive around 40 percent less pension than men and are therefore massively at risk of poverty in old age," Kahr and Pöcheim agree. 

"We need to make it clear that neither the sole responsibility for household and care work lies with the mother, nor the sole financial responsibility with the father," says Kopinits. Kahr agrees: "If you set an example, it also helps to change society."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Holzinger
Michaela Holzinger
