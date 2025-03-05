New government plans tax hike from the beginning of April

Another 20 percent VAT for home PV systems

Smaller PV systems on buildings with a peak output of 35 W will become more expensive. As early as April, the current exemption from the 20 percent VAT is to be abolished. The reason for this: Due to the brisk demand for these solar panels, the costs for the budget are getting out of hand, and a return to normal taxation is likely to generate around 175 million euros more for the tax authorities this year alone. Anyone still wanting to install a PV system will therefore probably have to revert to the previous model of subsidies via the green electricity settlement agency OeMAG, which is much more complicated for consumers.